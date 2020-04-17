Watch: Park Bo Gum Writing Her Favorite OSTs, Describing How She Feels During MAMA, And More

Park Bo Gum talks about interacting with music throughout his career and more!

Mnet recently shared an interview with the actor as part of the 25-year anniversary celebration. Park Bo Gum launched introduced himself as someone who likes music.

She then told a story about how her career plans led to her becoming a singer. “When I was young, I dreamed of being a singer, so I wrote to sing and play piano and was sent to a big entertainment company,” he said. “The first company to call back advised me that I should act instead of being a singer. So here I am as an actor and music lover.”

The actor goes on to talk about songs that helped him achieve his dream. She said that the “Goose’s Dream” Carnival had the lyrics she loved, but also the songs she would sing at each audition. “So, the songs fit with me, and hopefully many of them are supporting with this song,” he said.

She spoke about the OST titled “My Dearest” for the 2016 hit drama “Love in the Moonlight.”

“I would say that it was a song that was useful to me as an actor,” he said. She explained that while being an actor now, her dream of being a singer was always on her mind, and said that “My Girlfriend” was a match for the drama characters and the tone of the show.

Park Bo Gum also gave some of his favorite OSTs from the drama he starred in, selecting Lee Juck’s “Don’t Disturb” and “Together” NOEL from “Reply 1988.” He said, “I love the message that every song has, as well as the vibe it has. It makes me feel at ease and I want to hear more about it.”

The actor recently starred in the music film for Lee Seung Chul’s “I’ll Give It All to You,” which was his first MV.

“I love music, and cinematography is good,” he said of the video. “It’s easy to know what emotions they want to understand. As an actor, I thank them for capturing me at such a young age, and they have all been recorded and documented with amazing cinematography. way to reflect on the youth aspect. I’m thankful that I was given this opportunity. “

The actor also talked about being the MC of the Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA). “When we first started, ‘The Mnet Asian Music Awards …’ I can’t say it in words, but I can say that I’m nervous,” he said. “All I can do is, ‘Don’t forget my lines, don’t mess up. ‘ I want to interact with people who are watching, because she is the reason for the event and I want revenge. But the fans’ voices became louder and hotter in places, so I forgot a few lines. So I try to stay focused. ”

He also indicated that he has been carrying some of the cue cards since the 2018 and 2019 MAMAs, which he kept as a tendency, and he explained that he will be signing in from 2016 and 2017 and giving away to fans.

“Every time we look at these cards, they bring back memories that come with music,” he said. “Thank you for reminding me of such great memories. I would like to say something like that.”

The actor then congratulated Mnet on his network’s 25th birthday.

Watch the clip with English subtitles below!

(displaying) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2KsxI63uA2A (/ displaying)

Watch Park Bo Gum in the “Encounter” drama below!

Watch Now

How does this article feel?