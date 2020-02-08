Watch: Park Hae Jin and Jo Bo Ah are all smiles on their first shoot for “Forest”

The KBS 2TV drama “Forest” from Wednesday to Thursday shared a new look behind the scenes!

“Forest” tells the story of a man who has everything except a heart and a woman who has lost everything except his heart as they meet in a mystical forest and try to discover the secrets therein .

The filming begins with the director who laughs loudly at Park Hae Jin’s strange fashion. He has a dress shoe on his left foot and a slipper on his right foot. He wears a hospital gown, but he also has a blazer. Despite the strange correspondence, he confidently plays his part in enjoying coffee in the hospital hall. When the director calls the cut, the staff applaud Park Hae Jin’s action, and he makes an uncomfortable expression, feeling shy at the sudden attention.

In the following scene, Park Hae Jin and Jo Bo Ah prepare to film the scene where he blocks his path. The two actors sway playfully side by side as if they were dancing. They also practice their lines together, and she can’t help laughing at her love for a pink mini-fan.

Later, Park Hae Jin can be seen at the gymnasium for his next scene. He comments: “The most boring scenes are at the gymnasium. What do I even do? However, he enters the character and trains with passion, which makes legends wonder if he really thinks the gym scenes are boring.

Finally, the two actors take part in an interview on their first filming. Jo Bo Ah comments: “I came with impatience and excitement, and I’m having a good time filming. I think the film set is filled with incessant laughter. It’s funny.”

When asked if she had done anything to prepare for her role, she reveals, “This is the first time I have played with a doctor, and one of my childhood dreams was to become a doctor. . It was a role I wanted to try, so I was very excited. It is such a professional job, so I visited the hospital for information and I constantly studied [medical things] on the Internet. I also film while discussing many things with the director. “

On the other hand, Park Hae Jin says, “The first shoot was eventful, as always. Amidst the chaos, I took the time to chat with the director. I really like the way the first scene came out. Then he tells the viewers to take advantage of their drama and be careful not to catch a cold.

“Forest” is broadcast every Wednesday and Thursday at 10 p.m. KST.

