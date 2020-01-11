Watch: Park Hae Jin and Jo Bo Ah show blood, sweat and tears in a mysterious teaser for “Forest”

Loading...

KBS gave viewers a first glimpse of “Forest” (literal title)!

This new drama involves people with realistic desires and ambitions, each of whom harbors emotional scars from their own unhappy memories as they gather in a special space called the “forest”. and others, their wounds are slowly starting to heal.

In the teaser, Park Hae Jin walks through a forest. He says: “I have been there before” and the viewers have a glimpse of his past where he sits on a log with a girl in the forest. He blows on a wooden whistle while Jo Bo Ah turns. The words on the screen say: “It all started in this forest” followed by flashes of fire, blood and a man collapsed on the ground.

As Jo Bo Ah walks down the bloody hospital hallway, she says she ran away after abandoning a patient. Park Hae Jin adds, “No one can be a hindrance to my plan, nor my memory or you forgotten.”

“Forest” will be presented on January 29 at 10 p.m. KST. Check out the teaser below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NoBlVRZGmYI

