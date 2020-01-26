Watch: Park Hae Jin Impresses With His Rescue Team Member For Upcoming Forest Drama

KBS 2TV’s upcoming drama “Forest” has dropped new shots of Park Hae Jin as a member of the rescue team!

“Forest” concerns a man who has everything except a heart and a woman who has lost everything except his heart. He follows their love story after they meet in a mysterious forest as they try to discover the secret behind the forest and themselves.

Park Hae Jin plays Kang San Hyuk, the elite specialist of an investment company with an extraordinary brain and animal instincts.

In the new stills, Kang San Hyuk undergoes refresher training, which is one of the air rescue exercises. He is fully concentrated and his facial expression and his body are seriously tense. He does not hesitate to get off a miniature helicopter floating on three floors. Viewers eagerly await the live action scenes of Park Hae Jin in the drama.

This scene was staged at the 119 Special Rescue Team located in the city of Namyangju in the province of Gyeonggi. Park Hae Jin aroused the admiration of those on the set with his special transformation into 119 members of the rescue team. In particular, the actor warmed up the scene with his initiative by talking with the actors with whom he filmed and by giving them helmet safety checks.

From the start of filming, Park Hae Jin completed the difficult recall scene and received applause from the crew watching him. In addition, he maximized the charm of his character by describing clever expressions and situations in accordance with the script.

The production team praised: “Park Hae Jin showed his passion with his thoughtful insight into the script, which was evident based on his meticulous preparation. Without fear of change, he absorbed (his role) like a sponge, and various scenes were born. Please expect Park Hae Jin to portray the hidden charms of Kang San Hyuk remarkably well. “

The drama also released a new teaser video!

The teaser begins with the rescue squad which heads urgently to their next rescue mission. Kang San Hyuk seems calm and confident in the accomplishment of his task. Jung Young Jae (Jo Bo Ah) looks at him in disbelief, asking, “Kang San Hyuk is on the rescue team?”

Unfortunately, not everything is going well, and Kang San Hyuk disagrees with a member of the rescue squad who asks, “Why would you let two people die when only one of them could have died?” Kang San Hyuk is firmly rooted in his belief as he wonders, “Isn’t it the duty of the rescue squad to save people using any method?”

In the following scene, Kang San Hyuk and Jung Young Jae are both trapped in a forest fire. Jung Young Jae is put in safety, but Kang San Hyuk remains kneeling on the ground with an empty expression on the face, and she cries out to him to pull herself together.

Towards the end of the clip, Jung Young Jae looks at Kang San Hyuk with doubt as he says with a sly smile: “What? Are you going to cry because of me?

Watch the full clip below:

“Forest” will be presented on January 29 at 10 p.m. KST and will be available on Viki.

