Watch: Park Hae Jin Takes A Table At Kim Eung Soo In The 1st Teaser For Office Comedy

Park Hae Jin and Kim Eung Soo have shown off the hilarious chemistry that will be featured in the upcoming drama “International School Old” (working title)!

Dramatic new Wednesday-Thursday MBC will be a comedy office where there are people who avenge a grudge against a former boss who makes life miserable when it said the former leader will be under the charter of the new company.

The drama has shown the first teaser, showing the restored role of Park Hae Jin and Kim Eung Soo. Park Hae Jin took over the role of Ga Yeol Chan, head of marketing team at the branch of Jun Su Foods when Kim Eung Soo played Lee Man Shik, the former leader.

At first, the teaser appears for older employees chewing on their younger counterparts, starting their claim with “Back in my day,” and complaining that they aren’t being shown. However, as the camera pans down, it’s clear what the dynamic between the couple was when Ga Yeol Chan sat down on the couch and Lee Man Shik was sent to the ramen box. As Ga Yeol Chan appeared, Lee Man Shik’s bravado slipped down and looked away.

Comic chemistry between the two actors to shine in the upcoming drama, which is set to follow “Find Me in Your Memory” and premieres in May.

