Watch: Park Min Young and Seo Kang Joon Enjoy Snow Dates Discover When Copying “I’ll Be With You If The Weather Is Bad”

“JTBC’s” I’ll Be You When The Weather Is Good “has released a new video!

The video features Park Min Young and Seo Kang Joon enjoying the snow. While he was filming, Park Min Young tried to catch the falling snow and make it snow. When Park Min Young tells Seo Kang Joon that he is in his coat, he also takes snow to use to throw his clothes away.

The director tells the two actors to enjoy the scenery and have a fun date in the snow. Park Min Young ends up throwing snowballs at Seo Kang Joon in fear. At the end of the scene, Park Min Young asks, “Do you want to eat noodles?” As the movie unfolded again, Park Min Young turned and asked, “Can you make hot chocolate?” However, one of the production crew showed that Kang Joon Seo forget gloved hand, so they were ready to make a film again.

In the finale, Park Min Young said, “Can you make hot chocolate now instead of coffee?” Seo Kang Joon suddenly answers, “Make it yourself,” and Park Min Young argues again, “Why? You should drink on a snowy day!”

“I’ll Have You When The Weather Is Good” airs every Monday and Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. KST.

