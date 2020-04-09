Watch: Park Min Young and Seo Kang Joon Rehearse Romantic Blanket In “I’ll Have You When The Weather Is Happy”

JTBC has not released one, but the following video is for Park Min Young and Seo Kang Joon’s blanket scene in “I’ll Do It If The Weather Is Not Good!”

In the first video, Seo Kang Joon patiently waits for Park Min Young on the blanket. When he arrived, he kept laughing and asking, “How much are you ready for?” He responded by showing the electric heating pad he had prepared below.

The director then sets the scene for the scene, but Park Min Young continues to wonder how Seo Kang Joon is sitting. He quips, “Are we in the Joseon dynasty?”

The main point of the scene is the contrast between Eun Seob’s nerves and Hae Won’s direction. Eun Seob can’t take off her pajamas and Hae Won, embarrassed to laugh, rises to kiss.

After several rehearsals, the second video shows the two actors starting the movie with the right scene. Just as the scene was steamy, the actor laughed. Seo Kang Joon said, “I stepped back like I was pulling a chair back in the car.”

In the third video, the action of the prop is underneath the blanket and the outline of the script. (Interestingly, they share one script and Seo Kang Joon read it for Park Min Young.) Park Min Young points out that Seo Kang Joon changed his t-shirt instead of a long sleeved shirt to make it easier. touch it as needed.

“I’ll Have You When The Weather Is Good” airs every Monday and Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. KST.

