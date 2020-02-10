Watch: Park Min Young recalls Seo Kang Joon’s memories in a new drama

The fourth teaser is out for “I’ll see you when the weather is nice”!

Upcoming drama tells the comforting story of Hae Won (Park Min Young), who tires of city life in Seoul and travels to his hometown Buk Hyeon, where she meets former high school classmate Eun Seop (Seo Kang Joon) who runs an independent bookstore.

The new clip presents a preview of the meeting of the two characters. Eun Seop’s memories are weak in Hae Won’s mind, but Eun Seop has been waiting a long time for Hae Won to return.

In the teaser, the two spend time at the Eun Seop bookstore. Hae Won says, “I remember,” and he says, “What (do you remember)?” She says, “Remember you. Although a little, I remember. And you?”

Eun Seop is then shown mumbling while asleep, “I’m glad you came.”

“I’ll see you when the weather is nice” will be broadcast on February 24 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

Check out the teaser below:

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t0PJKjeGJeU (/ integrated)

