Watch: Park Min Young, Seo Kang Joon, and Others Show Their Coloring With More Scenes from “I’ll Do It When The Weather Is Good”

JTBC has released the last on-screen appearance seen on Min Young and Seo Kang Joon’s “I Will Be You If The Weather Is Bad”!

The video behind the scenes begins with the actor discussing the kiss scene with the director. For both of them, Park Min Young and Seo Kang Joon look great in their eyes to create the perfect kiss scene movie.

(displaying) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M6KUwnIpok0 (/ displaying)

In another video, Seo Kang Joon discusses his character’s feelings with the director before diving into filming. In the midst of preparing a stunning turn of events, the two actors make a joke.

However, in the making of the film, Park Min Young immersed himself in the role as he also wiped tears, eventually causing Seo Kang Joon to burst into tears. Later, Park Min Young consciously wiped the tears and grooming of Seo Kang Joon’s jacket. Like a professional, he was quick to finish filming with a bright smile.

(displaying) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ahMd6eZeI8U (/ displaying)

In the last video, Park Min Young shares the audience with the drama and drama. She explains that she played a movie for three months and she also became a man in the process of making a film that is warm and soft it. She said, “Many people are happy to underestimate the movie, so the drama is like a gift to me,” while adding hope when spring comes warm quickly to help people who are bright during this difficult time.

Seo Kang Joon also said that he gained strength during filming despite the cold weather. She shows, “May be the drama that everyone can make a warm heart and took a step forward in love and embrace people with a fortune that did not exist before.”

At Moon Jung Hee’s farewell, she presents a complicated story about a woman’s relationship with the Mok Hae Won (Park Min Young) family. Lee Jae Wook also expressed his wish for the audience to enjoy the drama, and Kim Hwan Hee offered a bittersweet feeling about the drama while thanking viewers for the drama.

(displaying) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bvr_EhKs6nk (/ displaying)

If you haven’t already, grab the last of “I’ll Have You When The Weather Is Good” below!

Watch Now

How does this article feel?