Watch: Park Seo Joon, Kim Da Mi, and more, immerse yourself in their roles for “Itaewon Class”

The actors of the next JTBC drama “Itaewon Class” (literal title) of JTBC are ignited in a new video behind the scenes!

“Itaewon Class” is based on a webtoon of the same name and tells the story of young people who fight against an unfair world with determination and style. The drama will follow a group of people who will pursue freedom and open new businesses in Itaewon.

The backstage video begins with Park Seo Joon feeling uncomfortable in front of the camera as he says, “I feel like I have become a YouTuber.” Kim Da Mi also asks, “Will this continue to film?” The two actors make short speeches while Park Seo Joon asks: “Have you discolored your hair?” Kim Da Mi explains: “I have bleached them and I have also dyed them.” Yoo Jae Myung joins them quickly and expresses his surprise in front of the camera, provoking Park Seo Joon to comment: “It looks like it is inspecting us.”

Park Seo Joon talks about his character Park Sae Roy, saying: “He has determination, and he is a character who shows his perseverance and his honesty.” Kim Da Mi shares that her character Jo Yi Seo is a sociopath. The backstage video also features Yoo Jae Myung who will play Jang Dae Hee, the ruthless and cold head of the food conglomerate Jang Ga, and Kwon Nara who will play Park Sae Roy’s first love, Oh Soo Ah.

The actors are also joined by the author of the webtoon, Jo Kwang Jin, who watches them immerse themselves with passion in their roles while reading the script. Actors include Kim Dong Hee, who will play Jang Dae Hee’s second son, Jang Geun Soo, Ahn Bo Hyun, who will play Jang Dae Hee’s first son, Jang Geun Won, and Kim Hye Eun, who will play the executive director. by Jang Ga, Kang Min Jung. Ryu Kyung Soo and Lee Joo Young will play respectively Choi Seung Kwon and Ma Hyun Yi, both employees of Dan Bam. The video also hints at a new character who was not in the original story.

“Itaewon Class” will be presented on January 31 at 10:50 p.m. KST. Check out the latest teaser here!

Watch the full behind-the-scenes video of the script reading below!

