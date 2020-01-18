Watch: Park Seo Joon shows his tenacious streak in the “Itaewon Class” teaser

JTBC released another teaser for their upcoming drama “Itaewon Class!”

“Itaewon Class” is based on the famous webtoon of the same name and tells the story of young people united by the stubbornness, passion and bravery of young people. They start their little revolt against an unreasonable society on the streets of Itaewon as they pursue their dreams and the freedom to live their lives as they wish.

Park Seo Joon embodies Park Sae Roy, a passionate entrepreneur who opens the restaurant “Dan Bam” in Itaewon with the help of his friends and challenges the food industry conglomerate Jang Ga in the process. The new teaser shows that his character has always wanted to express himself in the face of injustice and punishment. Although haunted by his father’s death, he hopefully joins a group of young people to start his dream.

Kim Da Mi plays Jo Yi Seo, a bright student with a high IQ who is described as a “sociopath”. She has a huge social network and follows clubs in addition to getting good grades at school, but her life changes after meeting Park Sae Roy.

Yoo Jae Myung plays Jang Dae Hee, the president of Jang Ga and the enemy of Park Sae Roy. He has a somewhat reckless and violent side and is determined to stop Park Sae Roy at all costs.

Check out the teaser below!

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5ESbUBKO10Y [/ integrated]

“Itaewon Class” will be presented on January 31 at 10:50 p.m. KST.

How do you feel in this article?