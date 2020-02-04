Watch: Park Seo Joon shows how he transformed his look for “Itaewon Class”

Park Seo Joon shared a video that shows how he became his character Park Sae Roy for the new drama “Itaewon Class”!

The video takes fans through the whole process of Park Seo Joon getting his hair cut to become his entrepreneur character Park Sae Roy for the drama.

We asked him how he feels having his hair cut, as it was his first time since the 2017 film “Midnight Runner”.

“I don’t feel strange about this because it’s normal for me to change jobs,” he said. “One thing that bothers me is that I have to do a lot of things, not just the drama, with this short hair. I am a little worried because I will continue to show this limited image. “

Park Seo Joon shared that it’s always exciting to take on a new character for a project. He said that while there are difficult aspects to getting involved like getting your hair done, deciding on your clothes and having conceptual meetings, he likes being so involved in his work.

The actor also shared that he wanted to try to have long hair, naming the look of Keanu Reeves as John Wick as a style he would like to adopt.

Watch the transformation of Park Seo Joon below, with English subtitles!

“Itaewon Class” premiered on JTBC on January 31.

