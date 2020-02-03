Watch: Park Shin Hye and Jeon Jong Seo deliver thrills in the 1st trailer for the thriller “Call”

The upcoming film “Call” shared a first glimpse of its terrifying story through a trailer!

In the film, Park Shin Hye and Jeon Jong Seo play two women living at two different times who are connected by a phone call. Park Shin Hye plays Seo Yeon, a woman living in 2019, while Jeon Jong Seo plays Young Sook, who lives in 1999.

In the trailer, the two women seem alarmed when they realize they are in the same place but at different times. Park Shin Hye then asks Jeon Jong Seo with a smile, “Is there anything else that interests you?” Jeon Jong Seo says to him: “Myself in 20 years”, which makes Park Shin Hye stop.

The trailer includes the text, “If I could go back in time, if I could know the future, would I change anything?” It then reads: “Everything changes.”

Park Shin Hye is going through a series of shocking changes in his life, while Jeon Jong Seo seems to go crazy. She is shown saying to Park Shin Hye by phone, “I had a really funny thought.” After a quick succession of tense clips, Park Shin Hye yells at her on the phone that she’s going to kill her.

The trailer ends with Jeon Jong Seo saying, “They say a person’s life can change just because of something trivial like that”, and Park Shin Hye sits nervously alone before being terrified by the sound of the telephone ringing.

“Call” will be released in Korea in March.

Watch the trailer below!

