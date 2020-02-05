Watch: Park Sung Woong is a great villain in the next OCN drama with Choi Jin Hyuk

OCN’s next science fiction action drama “Rugal” has revealed a new teaser by Park Sung Woong.

Based on the webtoon of the same name, “Rugal” stars Choi Jin Hyuk as Kang Ki Bum, an elite detective who is trying to bring down a national criminal organization named Argos. In the process, he ends up being targeted by the powerful criminals behind Argos, and not only does he lose his beloved wife and two eyes, but he is also charged with murder. After joining an organization called Rugal, which has assembled a team of “human weapons” with special powers created by biotechnology, Kang Ki Bum receives a set of artificial eyes and embarks on a quest to eliminate Argos once and for all .

The new trailer features Park Sung Woong as Hwang Deuk Gu, the formidable chief of the criminal organization Argos who is starting to take an interest in Kang Ki Bum (Choi Jin Hyuk). Walking among the masked members of the organization, Hwang Deuk Gu says: “There is nothing you can do with rage. Welcome to my world.”

Jo Dong Hyuk, Jung Hye In, Park Sun Ho, and more, join Choi Jin Hyuk and Park Sung Woong.

The drama begins on March 16 at 10:50 p.m. KST. Watch the Choi Jin Hyuk trailer here.

