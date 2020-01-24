Watch: Patrick Kane Nabs NHL “Goal of the Decade”

Patrick Kane of the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2010 Stanley Cup.

The overtime goal that Patrick Kane scored against the Philadelphia Flyers in 2010 to win the Stanley Cup at Chicago Blackhawks was named the “Goal of the Decade” by the NHL.

Patrick Kanes (@ 88PKane) OT goal to win the 2010 Stanley Cup is the @ NHLdotcom goal of the decade. 👏

Kane was selected by the employees of NHL.com and NHL.com International as the ultimate goal of the 2010s. With this goal, he ended the 49-year-old drought in Chicago and started a run in which the Blackhawks won the Blitz in 2013 via the Bruins and in 2015 via the Bruins.

The Blackhawks led the game in round three in 2010 until Flyers striker Scott Hartnell scored 3:59 to end the game 3: 3. Kane scored a goal when he carried the puck towards Flyers goalkeeper Michael Leighton and were only barely 16 minutes away in OT.

“I called for the puck and tried to play with the defender (Kimmo) Timonen,” said Kane. “I just got around him and saw a way to get a puck into the net. I didn’t really think I would hit this shot, but maybe you will fire a ricochet and cause chaos. I just saw how it went through his legs, knocked on the pad and stuck there inside the net. “

The NHL’s first and second all-decade teams will be presented on January 24 at 6:30 p.m.

