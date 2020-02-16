[watch:-plane-struggles-to-land-in-storm]

by: NBC News Channel
Posted:
/ Updated:
LONDON, England (NBC) – A big passenger plane struggled to land at London Heathrow Airport Saturday as it battled heavy storm crosswinds.
Video uploaded to social media shows the plane hovering above the tarmac as it attempts to touch the runway.
Heavy rain and strong winds from Storm Dennis hit barely a week after another storm caused disruption to transportation, flooded homes and left thousands without electricity in the UK.
The second storm in a week prompted flooding alerts for many parts of the country and disrupting flights and train services just as many schools start their half-term holidays.
