Watch: Police Release Spooky 911 Calls Following Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash

Police released frightening 911 calls detailing when the helicopter carrying Kobe Bryant and eight others crashed to the ground, killing everyone on board.

The helicopter, flying in thick fog, plunged into the Calabasas hills just over a week ago.

Police have now released the heartbreaking calls witnesses have made to the authorities, and many have reported seeing the plane crash into the hills.

One appellant said he was walking on a path when he heard the helicopter descend over him.

“I’m walking down the runway, I could hear the plane, I think it was, in the clouds, but I couldn’t see it. Then we just heard a ‘boom’ and a dead noise and then I could see the flames “

Another appellant described the unfavorable conditions in which the helicopter was flying, followed by the deafening noise of Bryant’s Sikorsky S-76 helicopter descending.

“I just heard a helicopter fly over me … It passed over my head. It was thick in the clouds, then I heard a noise and it immediately stopped. If the guy didn’t has no night vision, I mean, it was, it’s completely IFR [Instrument Flight Rules]. “

A caller at a nearby supermarket in Agoura Hills reported to dispatchers that a “helicopter crashed into a mountain”.

“We heard it and I am now looking at the flames,” said the man, who was about 400 meters from the accident site.

“A helicopter crashed into a mountain. We heard it. And now I’m watching the flames,” added another.

A caller has since opened up on the horror crash, telling ABC News that visibility was poor, with thick fog making it almost impossible to see in advance.

“Imagine jumping into a pool filled with milk and opening your eyes.”

BODIES RETURN TO FAMILIES

The bodies of Kobe Bryant and her 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were returned to their families by the coroner a week after their helicopter crashed to death.

Their remains were returned after confirmation of their identity and a cause of death was determined by the investigators.

The remains of the pilot, Ara Zobayan, and passengers Christina Mauser, 38, Sarah Chester, 45, and daughter Payton, 13, were also released, a spokeswoman confirmed.

Passengers John Altobelli, 56, his wife Keri, 46, and their daughter Alyssa, 14, are ready to be released, but have not yet been recovered by family members, according to the coroner’s office.

Just days after the tragedy, Bryant’s wife broke her silence, sharing a heartbreaking tribute to her husband and daughter.

With the tribute, Vanessa Bryant, the widow of the late NBA legend, shared a photo of their family.

“My daughters and I want to thank the millions of people who showed their support and love during this horrible time. Thank you for all the prayers. We really need it. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my worshiping husband Kobe. – the amazing father of our children and my beautiful and sweet Gianna – a loving, thoughtful and wonderful girl, and an incredible sister of Natalia, Bianka and Capri, “she wrote.

“We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we deeply share their grief.

“There are not enough words to describe our pain right now. I am reassured to know that Kobe and Gigi both knew they were so deeply loved. We have been incredibly blessed to have them in our lives I wish they were here with They were our beautiful blessings taken too early.

“I don’t know what our lives have in store for us today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up every day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe and our little girl, Gigi, are shining on us to enlighten the Our love for them is endless – and that is to say immeasurable. I just wish I could hug, kiss and bless them. Have them here with us forever.

“Thank you for sharing your joy, sorrow and support with us. We ask you to give us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality.

“To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation created the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To make a donation, visit MambaOnThree.org.

“To promote Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org.

“Thank you very much for raising us in your prayers and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family”

