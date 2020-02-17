[watch-possibility-the-rapper-spend-tribute-to-kobe-bryant-at-nba-all-star-recreation]

Prospect The Rapper paid out tribute to late NBA legend Kobe Bryant for the duration of a half-time functionality at this year’s all-star game previous evening (February 16).

Bryant and his daughter died in a helicopter crash, on January 26.

Undertaking live from Chicago’s United Heart, Possibility, who was backed by a gospel choir, performed ‘I Was a Rock’, underneath a monitor displaying footage of Bryant.

Ahead of the monitor, the rapper mentioned: “We pray for a working day that will occur when we get to see the place in which there is no sunrise or sunset and the prince of peace will say, ‘job properly done’.” You can watch footage of the general performance underneath.

[email protected] pays tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant through his #NBAAllStar halftime effectiveness. pic.twitter.com/L0HX2hsWi8 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 17, 2020

Prospect also played 4 more tracks such as ‘No Problem’ with Lil Wayne, ‘Hot Shower’, ‘I’m the One’ with DJ Khaled and Quavo, but without the need of Justin Bieber and his verse from ‘Ultralight Beam with out Kanye West – even although he was spotted at the sport.

Before, Jennifer Hudson done in tribute to Bryant with a moving rendition of ‘For All We Know’.

Past thirty day period, Opportunity teamed up with West at his midnight Sunday Service several hours right after Bryant died.

At the time, West himself claimed: “Kobe, We enjoy you brother. We’re praying for your spouse and children and recognize the everyday living you’ve lived and all the inspiration you gave.”