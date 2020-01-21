Watch Post Malone in the trailer for Mark Wahlberg’s new Netflix film

A trailer for a new Netflix comedy action film starring Mark Wahlberg and Post Malone has been discontinued.

The clip you can see below starts with Malone playing a prisoner who gets into a fight with Wahlberg in the action comedy Spenser Confidential.

Directed by Peter Berg, the film will be premiered on March 6 in the streaming service and will also show Winston Duke and Mark Maron.

The film was inspired by Ace Atkins’ book Robert B. Parkers Wonderland.

Malone previously appeared in Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse as a Brooklyn viewer.

Meanwhile, Malone and Liam Gallagher have been added to the line-up at this year’s Rock In Rio Lisbon event.

The festival takes place on two consecutive weekends [June 20-21 and June 27-28], with Gallagher performing on the first Sunday and Malone playing a week later on June 28th.

They are the latest under a number of big names for the festival, which will also feature Foo Fighters, The National, Camilla Cabello and Black Eyed Peas.

The rapper is also celebrating this year’s Super Bowl with an appearance on a 40,000 square meter tent that was built on the water of Biscaye Bay in the host city of Miami.

Malone was also recently seen on a video showing a karaoke cover of Pantera’s “Walk” while going out with the indie outfit Beach Fossils.