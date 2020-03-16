Watch: Pres. Trump, coronavirus endeavor drive maintain Sunday briefing on COVID-19 pandemic

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — President Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and officers from the coronavirus endeavor power held a briefing Sunday on the country’s reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Trump at the commencing of the briefing introduced the Federal Reserve is decreasing fascination fees to -.25% right up until the central lender feels guaranteed the overall economy has weathered the the latest occasions.

“We are using the complete electricity of the federal federal government to defeat the coronavirus,” Trump explained. “It’s a incredibly contagious virus.”

The president called on all People to halt hoarding groceries and other supplies. He stated he has spoken with top grocery retail outlet executives, and that the foodstuff offer chain continues to be healthier and stories will continue being open.

“You do not have to obtain so significantly,” Trump mentioned. “Take it quick. Just loosen up.”

Pence also touched on groceries, urging Individuals to only invest in what they want for the week forward.

Trump stressed the need to have to defend the susceptible customers of the population from the virus.

“Because the risk is intensely weighted to the most susceptible, persons with immunodeficiency and aged persons with fundamental health and fitness conditions…we will continue on to urge every single American to training superior hygiene,” Pence pressured.

In the United States, there are extra than 3,000 circumstances and 60 deaths from COVID-19 as of Sunday afternoon.

Friday, President Donald Trump declared a nationwide crisis in the United States in response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In the United States, the Johns Hopkins College COVID-19 tracker experiences 3,244 confirmed instances. 40 have died in Washington state, 5 in California, 4 in Florida, 3 in New York, 2 in Louisiana, 2 in New Jersey, 1 in Colorado, 1 in Ga, 1 in Kansas, 1 in Oregon, 1 in South Dakota, 1 in Virginia, for a complete of 62 as of 4 p.m. ET. These numbers are complied from state and regional well being businesses, governments and the CDC.

Only one U.S. point out, West Virginia, has however to report a situation.

