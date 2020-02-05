Watch President Trump’s speech on the state of the Union live here

Watch a live feed of the address of the Union state here at 8:00 p.m.

WASHINGTON (AP) – In exceptional times, President Donald Trump will deliver his speech on the state of the Union on Tuesday the eve of his alleged acquittal and following the chaotic first votes in the race to replace him.

As the first president to stand for re-election after his impeachment, Trump wanted to use his televised speech to expose his file as grounds for a second term, with uncertainty as to whether he would address the allegations made against him. He will speak from the well of the House of Representatives on the opposite side of the Capitol, from where the Senate expects a day later that he will largely exonerate him according to partisan standards.

White House officials have promised an optimistic speech that goes beyond the impeachment process Washington has consumed for reciting benefits and promises. But Trump often deviates from his script and may not be able to resist using the moment to demand discharge and pay points.

Even for a news cycle in the Trump era that seems to be in full swing, the breakneck pace of events in the first week of February provided a unique backdrop for the President’s speech. Even so, Trump told the television students at lunch that his address was “exceptionally reserved.”

Supreme Court Justice John Roberts, who has only led the Senate’s third impeachment process in the country’s history, will be present Tuesday evening – this time in its more usual place in the audience. Trump will stand before the legislators who voted to impeach him – and those who are expected to release him when the Senate process comes to an end.

And over his shoulder, seen in almost every camera shot, sits House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who is often angry with Trump and has approved impeachment proceedings accusing the President of abusing the power of his office to urge Ukraine to investigate a political opponent.

Trump will also stare at some of the Democrats who tried to take up his job, although it was unclear whether he would affect the confusion in Iowa, where Monday’s preparatory clause results were postponed. In the run-up to his speech, Trump tweeted that the Caucus mess had shown that Democrats were incompetent and untrustworthy to run the government.

Trump spent the hours before his speech was stowed in the White House to host Network Anchor for lunch while working on the final drafts of the address. He started the moment immediately when his acquittal was imminent, the number of admissions rose and Wall Street was strong. Helpers downplayed the possibility that he would use the address to avenge the impeachment.

“I think it was taking too long and I think if you look at the ratings, the American people are frankly bored,” White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham told Fox News earlier Tuesday. “You want to hear what the President has done for this country and what he plans for this country, so it will be very forward-looking.”

In the closest historical comparison, Bill Clinton did not mention his recent impeachment when he submitted his union state in 1999. In his speech a year ago, Trump stayed on the news and didn’t mention how Pelosi originally prevented him from delivering the speech during the longest government shutdown in the nation’s history.

Trump sought to deliver much of the speech, highlighting the strength of the economy, including low unemployment, and how it helped workers and the middle class. He also wanted to highlight the new trade agreements he negotiated, including his first contract with China and the agreement between the United States, Mexico and Canada that he signed last month.

While the White House said that the president would have a message of unity, he also planned to spend time on issues that led to a major split and resonated with his political base. He will attack Democratic health care proposals because they are too pushy and again highlight his signature issue – immigration – by trumpeting the miles of border wall that have been built.

He will also devote a section on “American Values” in which he discusses efforts to protect “religious freedoms” and restrict access to abortion while continuing to woo the evangelical and conservative Christian voters who are a vital part of his base form.

As usual, the President’s guests will think about topics that Trump wants to highlight. Invited guests include military families, immigration officials, and the former Venezuelan sheriff who fled to the United States.

The Democrats provided ample counter-programs that focused on health care – the key to their takeover of the House of Representatives last year. Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer were supposed to accommodate guests affected by the medical system. Many female Democrats wore white as a tribute to the suffragettes, while some in the party wore red, white, and blue striped badges to indicate climate change.

Several democratic lawmakers, including Californian MP Maxine Waters and New York MP Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, announced in advance of the speech that they would omit it, while the high profile New Yorker tweeted that she “would not use my presence in.” a state ceremony to normalize Trump’s illegal behavior and subversion of the constitution. “

Gretchen Whitmer, governor of Michigan, provided the party’s official response. She previewed her speech on Tuesday, saying that she would focus less on Trump’s statements than on what Democrats are doing, both in democratically run states and in Congress, particularly with regard to infrastructure, healthcare, and jobs ,

“I will highlight the strong contrast between democratic action and republican inaction,” said Whitmer. “It’s really about ensuring that the American people understand what Democrats stand for, because I believe the American people deserve it better. You deserve action. “