You don’t have to wait until 2021 to meet Gary Janettis Prince George parody.

Veteran writers Will & Grace and Family Guy took to Instagram to share a message from “Prince George,” a character he will play in the upcoming HBO series Max The Prince.

“Guys, this is me, Prince George. I think I’ll show you everything I do well, singing ‘Imagine.’ Just kidding, just kidding. So not in touch. George Janetti in the Instagram message below.

The animated Prince George encourages everyone to continue making their cooking videos and cooking tutorials, staying positive and kind to your staff. “They did the best they could, despite lunch today – the king sucks today,” said cartoon Prince George.

See below.

Prince George’s address came a week later Queen Elizabeth II addressed the UK on the spread of coronavirus.

Janetti has expanded to make Prince George a meme on his Instagram and in January 2020, HBO Max announces they will be the inspiration for a new animated series about the royal family.

“I am thrilled to be working on HBO Max and bring them another series of families who are fighting for the throne,” Janetti said in a statement.

Janetti created the upcoming animated series and will cast the title character. The cast also includes Orlando Bloom as Prince Harry, Condola Rashad as Meghan Markle, Beat Lucy as Kate Middleton, Tom Hollander because of both Prince Philip and Prince Charles, Alan Cumming as George’s butler, Owen, Explore Frances De La as Queen Elizabeth II, and Iwan Rheon as Prince William.

“We are excited to bring the world that Gary created on Instagram to HBO Max, where our audience can find out what his Instagram fans already know – that George can be funny, shocking, and surprisingly sweet,” Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max, said in a statement. “We look forward to seeing what Gary does with the larger canvas to draw than just 1: 1 square.”