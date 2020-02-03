Watch: Prince William and Kate Middleton attend the BAFTA Film Awards

February 3 (UPI) – British Royals Prince William and Kate Middleton walked the red carpet at the BAFTA Film Awards.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the award ceremony on Sunday at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Guests were invited to “dress sustainably” and Middleton put on a dress that they had previously worn at a 2012 state dinner in Malaysia. The white dress by Alexander McQueen is decorated with gold decorations and floral embroidery.

William, President of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) made a speech during the ceremony. He discussed the lack of diversity among the BAFTA nominees, who were exclusively white actors in the first four categories.

“Both here in the UK and in many other countries around the world, we can count ourselves lucky to have incredible filmmakers, actors, producers, directors and technicians: men and women with different backgrounds and ethnic backgrounds who enrich our lives through films”, said William. “In 2020, and not for the first time in recent years, we’re talking again about the need to do more to ensure diversity in the industry and in the procurement process. It just can’t be right now.” , “

The American actor Joaquin Phoenix, who received the title “Best Actor in a Leading Role” for his portrayal of the title character in the USA jokerwent on in his acceptance speech and urged the industry to dismantle a “suppression system”.

William and Middleton laughed at jokes during Brad Pitt’s acceptance speech for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Once upon a time in Hollywood, Pitt’s co-star Margot Robbie read Pitt’s speech in his absence.

“He starts with the words: ‘Hey, Great Britain. Heard that you became single. Welcome to the club!'” Said Robbie, reading Pitt’s joke about Brexit. “‘I wish you all the best in your divorce.'”

Pitt also made fun of the news that William’s brother, Prince Harry, and Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, are moving away from the royal family and splitting their time between Britain and North America.

“Oh, and he says he’ll call this” Harry “because he’s really excited to bring it back to the (United) States with him,” said Robbie.

William’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, gave the prince a new title and role last week after Harry and Markle decided. William is the second on the throne after his father, Prince Charles, and has three children, Middleton, George, Charlotte and Louis.

Moments from the red carpet at BAFTA 2020

Renee Zellweger was voted best actress for her role in “Judy”. Photo by Rune Hellestad / UPI | Stock Photo

Joaquin Phoenix won the Best Actor Award for his role in “Joker”. Photo by Rune Hellestad / UPI | Stock Photo

Jonathan Pryce was nominated for Best Actor for his role in “The Two Popes”. Photo by Rune Hellestad / UPI | Stock Photo

Scarlett Johansson was nominated for Best Actress and Supporting Actress. Photo by Rune Hellestad / UPI | Stock Photo

Charlize Theron was nominated for Best Actress for her role in “Bombshell”. Photo by Rune Hellestad / UPI | Stock Photo

Florence Pugh was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in “Little Women”. Photo by Rune Hellestad / UPI | Stock Photo

Adam Driver was nominated for Best Actor for his role in “Marriage Story”. Photo by Rune Hellestad / UPI | Stock Photo

Laura Dern was recognized as the best supporting actress for her role in “Marriage Story”. Photo by Rune Hellestad / UPI | Stock Photo

Saoirse Ronan was nominated for Best Actress for her role in “Little Women”. Photo by Rune Hellestad / UPI | Stock Photo

Taron Egerton was nominated for Best Actor for his role in “Rocketman”. Photo by Rune Hellestad / UPI | Stock Photo

Robert DeNiro from “The Irishman”. Photo by Rune Hellestad / UPI | Stock Photo

Rebel Wilson from “Jojo Rabbit”. The film was nominated for six awards and was awarded the prize for the best adapted screenplay. Photo by Rune Hellestad / UPI | Stock Photo

Margot Robbie was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her roles in “Bombshell” and “Once Upon A Time in Hollywood”. Photo by Rune Hellestad / UPI | Stock Photo

British royalties to Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (L) and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge. Photo by Rune Hellestad / UPI | Stock Photo

Gillian Anderson from “The Crown”. Photo by Rune Hellestad / UPI | Stock Photo

Producer David Furnish from “Rocketman”. Photo by Rune Hellestad / UPI | Stock Photo

Daisy Ridley from “Star Wars: Episode IX – Rise of Skywalker”. Photo by Rune Hellestad / UPI | Stock Photo

Olivia Coleman from “The Crown” and “The Favorite”. Photo by Rune Hellestad / UPI | Stock Photo

Naomie Harris from “Moonlight”. Photo by Rune Hellestad / UPI | Stock Photo

Director Todd Phillips from “Joker”. The film was brought to the show with 11 nominations. Photo by Rune Hellestad / UPI | Stock Photo

Director Quentin Tarantino from “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”. The film was nominated for 10 awards, including Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor. Photo by Rune Hellestad / UPI | Stock Photo

Emilia Clarke from “Game of Thrones”. Photo by Rune Hellestad / UPI | Stock Photo

Al Pacino was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for “The Irishman”. The film was nominated for 10 awards. Photo by Rune Hellestad / UPI | Stock Photo

Alice Eve from “Bombshell”. Photo by Rune Hellestad / UPI | Stock Photo

Zoe Kravitz from “Big Little Lies”. Photo by Rune Hellestad / UPI | Stock Photo

Lily Rose Depp from “The King”. Photo by Rune Hellestad / UPI | Stock Photo

Rooney Mara from “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo”. Photo by Rune Hellestad / UPI | Stock Photo

Hugh Grant from “Love, Actually”. Photo by Rune Hellestad / UPI | Stock Photo