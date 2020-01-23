Watch Pro Athletes Swap secrets at Cam Newton’s new Quibi Show

Have you ever wanted to see a secret of a two-category UFC championship with a gold football Olympian? If so, you are in luck. Iron Sharpens Iron, a new show starting at Quibi, will combine professional athletes of all stars from different disciplines to exchange training ideas, discover the science behind their fitness rankings, and find some commonalities, as well as both trying to stay on top of their toys. Golfers will exchange tips with volleyball players, hockey stars will work with world champion boxers, and we will see what makes athletes so different – and so similar.

The show was designed by Cam Newton, who is also an executive producer, from the Carolina Panthers. Newton worked with Liquid Light, the Hollywood production company behind Newton’s mobile YouTube channel, to bring the idea to life.

“It’s the ultimate sports show for athletes,” says Scott Brown, co-founder and chief creative officer of Liquid Light. “It will get viewers at the heart of what it means to be an athlete, how the human body can push its limits.”

Newton will star in the first episode with NBA point banker Trae Young. The rest of the eight-episode series will focus on different couples, such as Carli Lloyd, the Olympian and FIFA champion, who heads the US Women’s National Team, meeting MMA fighter Amanda “The Lioness” Nunes, UFC . In a way, women’s jobs couldn’t be more different. But they will certainly have a lot to talk about.

Newton’s show to debut on upcoming Quibi streaming service



Iron Sharpens Iron is set to debut on Quibi, the sophisticated video platform that is at the center of a major bomb. Quibi hasn’t even started yet, and exciting things are already happening. The first mobile video platform, founded by Jefferey Katzenberg, aims to deliver “tweak” video content designed to fit in your pocket and fit into the spaces of your day: ride Uber, latte, anytime you could scroll through Instagram or crush some candy. They see it as a platform that combines Hollywood’s high production values ​​with Silicon Valley technology.

And when they say high production values, they don’t laugh.

“The way we consume video is changing,” says Liquid Light CEO and co-founder Mo Darwiche. “The quality of video production isn’t just about big screens and long features anymore.” He says when most people think about YouTube, they show a poorly lit teenager vlogger in a mild room. But it should not be so. And if you’re not convinced, look no further than Cam Newton’s polished YouTube channel, which produces Liquid Light.

Liquid Light’s unconventional business model brings in video production capital, which means they fund everything that goes for their clients, who are mostly celebrities and athletes. Prior to the founding of Liquid Light, Darwiche and Brown also featured video content for The Rock. Once a series has been developed with their celebrity partners, Liquid Light sells the idea on platforms such as Quibi for production and distribution. In their case, Quibi ended up being perfectly adapted because of Liquid Light’s focus on short, serial content for YouTube, which is exactly the kind of content Quibi is made for.

More ‘evolutionary’ than ‘revolutionary’



Quibi spent about $ 1 billion on the 7,000 pieces of content that will be released during the first year, starting in spring. They will release television shows (such as Iron Sharpens Iron), dramadeys, historical resumes, news programs, you name it. The schtick is that everything is cut into quick episodes, or chapters, making content portable in more ways than one.

“I don’t think this is as revolutionary as it is evolutionary, as you combine these two tried-and-tested forms of narrative film,” Katzenberg says. “The first generation were two-hour films created and designed to watch a movie session. And the next generation were these very long, episodic and serial stories that had either 13 or 26 chapters in them and were designed to be watched one by one. an hour or a half every time in front of the television, what Quibi wants to do is the next form of narrative film – the convergence of these two ideas together. What we do is talk about two to two and a half hours of stories whale that is seven to ten minutes long, with great talent and designed to be watched on your phone. “

Although founded by Katzenberg, a veteran of Disney and Dreamworks, Quibi’s CEO is Meg Whitman, who previously led eBay and HP. They are big names like those designed by major financial backers.

Quibi could take streaming video subscriptions to the next level. The factor or break will undoubtedly be the appeal of its content. And if Iron Sharpens Iron is any indication, Quibi shows it’s worth $ 5 a month. They could even give Netflix a run for their money.