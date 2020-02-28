[Watch Pro-Shot Online video Of SLIPKNOT’s Entire Efficiency At Last Year’s RESURRECTION FEST]

Skillfully filmed video clip footage of SLIPKNOT‘s overall July 5, 2019 efficiency at the Resurrection Fest in Viveiro, Lugo, Spain can be observed down below.

Featured tunes:

01. 00: 01: 40 (515)

02. 00: 02: 26 People today = Shit

03. 00: 06: 17 (Sic)

04. 00: 10: 07 Get This

05. 00: 15: 10 Unsainted

06. 00: 19: 25 Disasterpiece

07. 00: 24: 35 Just before I Overlook

08. 00: 30: 54 The Heretic Anthem

09. 00: 34: 36 Psychosocial

10. 00: 38: 51 The Devil In I

11. 00: 46: 44 Prosthetics

12. 00: 51: 56 Vermilion

13. 00: 59: 30 Custer

14. 01: 03: 21 Sulfur

15. 01: 10: 07 All Out Everyday living

16. 01: 16: 08 Duality

17. 01: 22: 55 Spit It Out

18. 01: 29: 29 Surfacing

Previously this month, SLIPKNOT announced the 2020 edition of the “Knotfest Roadshow” tour, manufactured by Live Country. Joining them on the trek will be exclusive visitors A Working day TO Remember, UNDEROATH and CODE ORANGE.

Last year’s “Knotfest Roadshow” observed SLIPKNOT play to the most important U.S. crowds in their background, hitting 30 metropolitan areas across North The united states during the summertime. This yr, “Knotfest Roadshow” 2020 commences in Syracuse, New York on Could 30 and hits a more 15 towns in advance of culminating at The Woodlands, Texas on June 25.

SLIPKNOT is continuing to tour in support of its hottest album, “We Are Not Your Kind”, which arrived out past August. The disc marketed 118,00 equivalent album units in the U.S. in its 1st 7 days of launch to land at situation No. one on the Billboard 200 chart. Moreover, the album designed an effects around the world with No. one debuts in the United Kingdom, Mexico, Australia, Canada, Japan, Ireland, Belgium, Portugal and Finland, as well as Leading five debuts in Germany, France, Norway, Italy, Austria, Sweden, Switzerland, The Netherlands, Poland, Spain and New Zealand.