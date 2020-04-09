WATCH: Rain returns to CNY by Thursday morning

Posted: Apr 8, 2020 / 10:10 PM EDT / Updated: Apr 8, 2020 / 10:10 PM EDT

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

Spring began about three weeks ago, but we know that Central New York winter and snow can be spectacular in April and even once in the first part of May. We wish Syracuse as much as possible in April. We’re talking about this because snow is our destiny before the weekend.

NOW:

Temperatures will go down to about 40 at night which is expected to be dry overnight. Wind and cold will begin to descend Thursday morning ahead of a series of strong waves coming the way from the Ohio Valley and the Great Lakes.

Today’s date:

The monsoon mentioned in the forecasts will not only deliver rain and wind by late Thursday, but the air will freeze and eventually some snow will start across this area Thursday night.

Temperatures will drop from 50 degrees in the morning to 40s during the morning and afternoon. The sun will be clear in the afternoon and will start with a wind chill of over 40 mph sometime. Small showers and snowstorms will likely reopen on Thursday afternoon if they are scattered around the world.

Midnight – Friday:

It will be windy and windy even on Thursday night as the low pressure builds up the Maine coast. Hurricane seasonal winds will bring water into central New York and we expect a snowstorm to rise east of Friday. Our snow would continue in the morning and taper until midday. Some showers can mix up and down.

Snow going around Syracuse will limit the coverage to an inch or more. The hills south of the city can have about two to four inch animals. It is possible to cross Tug Hill 3 to 6 inch

Highs Friday ends in the low 30s to 40s of cold air from about 20 to 30s.

At least a small pool of water should be available Friday night until the beginning of Saturday and at least a little further south-east of Lake Ontario at this time.

.