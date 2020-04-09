WATCH: Rain, snow, wind, and cold weather to end the week

Posted: Apr 9, 2020 / 04:00 AM EDT / Updated: Apr 9, 2020 / 04:00 AM EDT

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

Spring began three weeks ago, but we know Central New York winter and snow can be spectacular in April. We wish Syracuse as much as possible in April. We’re talking about this because snow is our destiny before the weekend.

Today’s date:

Thunderstorms growing in the tropics will deliver rain and wind Thursday afternoon. When it will rain in the morning until midday. Temperatures are hot enough to support a change to the temperature of the sky at this time.

The drone drops off quickly after lunch. The sun is even trying to move this afternoon. However, don’t be surprised to find a rainstorm.

Temperatures will drop from 50 degrees in the morning to 40s during the morning and afternoon. There will be sunshine this afternoon.

Wind is expected to exceed 40 mph at some point.

Most of the air is cool and eventually some air will populate the area mainly Thursday night through the beginning of Saturday.

Midnight – Friday:

It will keep flying and turning even Thursday night into Friday as low pressure builds up the Maine coast. Temporary winds will bring water to central New York. We expect the tide to increase until Friday evening. Snow will continue in the morning, complete the taper by midday. Some showers can mix up and down.

Snow going around Syracuse will limit the coverage to an inch or more. The hills south of the city can have about two to four inch animals. It is possible to cross Tug Hill 3 to 6 inch.

Highs Friday ends in the low 30s to 40s of cold air from about 20 to 30s.

At least a small pool of water should be available Friday night until the beginning of Saturday and at least a little further south-east of Lake Ontario at this time.

Stay tuned to NewsChannel 9 for updates.

.