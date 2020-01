Watch: Red Velvet wins 5th victory for “Psycho” on “Music Core”; Performances of SF9, ATEEZ, MOMOLAND, etc.

Loading...

Similar to last week’s episode, the January 11 broadcast of MBC’s “Music Core” pitted “Psycho” from Red Velvet against “Blueming” from UI and “METEOR” from Changmo.

“Psycho” came in first place with a score of 9,398, making it their fifth win for “Psycho” overall. The group also won last week on “Music Core” and yesterday on “Music Bank”.

This week, performances by SF9, ATEEZ, MOMOLAND, VERIVERY, B.O.Y, DreamNote, NATURE, VOISPER, DONGKIZ, ANS, TST, Hee, 12DAL, ENOi, Kim Na Hee and Jeong Hyo Bin.

SF9 – “Like Hands Clenched” and “Good Guy”

(embedded) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=byPkxQTAL9s (/ embedded)

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zkXK5g3cGZM (/ integrated)

ATEEZ – “Reply”

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k__g7M2ENf4 (/ integrated)

MOMOLAND – “Thumbs up”

(embedded) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CgMZFiVrywI (/ embedded)

DELIVERY – “Photo” and “Lay Back”

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uPKISSnHRV4 (/ integrated)

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2WFsBTNAtk0 (/ integrated)

B.O.Y – “My angel”

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UHHJUNTa8Rk (/ integrated)

DreamNote – “WISH”

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A2Ayf6LCfzw (/ integrated)

NATURE – “Bing Bing”

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WjnSTEm_Vfc (/ integrated)

VOISPER – “Continue”

(embedded) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T3gq_XiDHxM (/ embedded)

DONGKIZ – “All I Need Is You”

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KbEVvkwzQLk (/ integrated)

ANS – “Say my name”

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YyDUuK-6Grc (/ integrated)

TST – “Countdown”

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FM6HlqENBqA (/ integrated)

Hee (feat. Yehana and Ellie from WeGirls) – “Continue”

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YXptTqPW4Ok (/ integrated)

12DAL – “Always the same without you”

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MY3Dx6lOzQw (/ integrated)

ENOi – “Cheeky”

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B9eT_-j32DQ (/ integrated)

Kim Na Hee – “Fox and Wolf”

(incorporated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nNlhODlRAPw (/ incorporated)

Jeong Hyo Bin – “Sometimes”

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7BRiBurjXZ0 (/ integrated)

Congratulations to Red Velvet!

