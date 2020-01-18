Watch: Red Velvet wins 7th victory for “Psycho” on “Music Core”; Special representations of idols born in the year of the rat

Red Velvet won its first triple crown on “Music Core!”

The January 18 episode of MBC’s “Music Core” pitted Red Velvet’s “Psycho” against UI’s “Blueming” and “METEOR” at Changmo. and the first time they’ve won three times in a row on “Music Core”.

That day, “Music Core” organized a special “Year of the rat” for the Lunar New Year. The special artists were Solbi, Park Bom and SGO (1984), Chanmi of AOA, Rowoon of SF9, Seunghee of Oh My Girl, Kim Jae Hwan, Seungyeon of CLC, Yujin and Sorn, Soobin of WJSN, Hyebin of MOMOLAND and Chaekyung APRIL (1996).

The regular artists were SF9, MOMOLAND, B.O.Y, NATURE, ATEEZ, DreamNote, VERIVERY, DONGKIZ and ANS.

Check out the performances below!

Park Bom – “Spring”

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dbN4VQ-v6oM (/ integrated)

Solbi – “Tears in the rain”

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9v8JC1oZsp0 (/ integrated)

Chanmi from AOA and Rowoon from SF9 – “Call Me Bae”

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VJOp6KIXzmg (/ integrated)

SGO – “Waiting for you”

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VAW_ZWUUpEk (/ integrated)

Oh My Girl’s Seunghee – “Meaning of You”

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fkZk8zKAgzU (/ integrated)

Kim Jae Hwan – “Who Am I”

(incorporated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=adnngNRrdRs (/ incorporated)

Yujin, Seungyeon and Sorn from SIC, Soobin from WJSN, Hyebin from MOMOLAND and Chaekyung from APRIL – “Gee”

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fVo8EK5KASM (/ integrated)

SF9 – “Good Guy”

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SPIUWf0WCWw ​​(/ integrated)

MOMOLAND – “Thumbs up”

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FkevYFdig00 (/ integrated)

B.O.Y – “My angel”

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r8MFK915zAs (/ embed)

NATURE – “Bing Bing”

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=joVQ54Uw-70 (/ integrated)

ATEEZ – “Reply”

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0AQaw69UFVI (/ integrated)

DreamNote – “Wish”

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KQQDBYoKlqA (/ integrated)

DELIVERY – “Lay Back”

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PFsDZSsPam4 (/ integrated)

DONGKIZ – “All I Need Is You”

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_xcxmZ5TUqU (/ integrated)

ANS – “Say my name”

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j86_TU9HTZ0 (/ integrated)

Congratulations to Red Velvet!

Source (1)

How do you feel in this article?