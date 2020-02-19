[watch-reside:-president-donald-trump-is-now-in-bakersfield]

17 News at Midday has your Presidential Take a look at update

UPDATE: 11: 35 a.m. Residence minority leader Kevin McCarthy normally takes to Twitter to announce Palm Springs departure into Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — President Donald J. Trump will pay a visit to Bakersfield on Wednesday, in accordance to the White Household.

The president will sign up for Congressman Kevin McCarthy to speak with local farmers about attempts to make improvements to the source and shipping of water in California and other Western states, the White House stated.

U.S. Air Power planes have been seen at Meadows Industry Airport on Friday and Monday unloading various machines and staff forward of the stop by. It has not been declared what time the president is predicted to get there.

Meadows Industry has verified there will not be a area for customers of the public to get a glimpse of the president.

Several groups and businesses will keep a rally on Wednesday in protest of Trump’s stop by at 10 a.m. at the Cesar Chavez mural situated at the corner of 18th and L streets.

The pay a visit to is component of a 7 days-prolonged tour of western states, which will contain Nevada, Arizona and Colorado. These days, the president touched down in Los Angeles to fulfill with the Olympic Arranging Committee to focus on the 2028 summertime video games.

President Trump is also predicted to have a roundtable talk with supporters, then head to Beverly Hills for a fundraising dinner.

On Thursday, the president will provide remarks at the Hope for Prisoners Graduation Ceremony at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Headquarters, in which he will highlight his administration’s endeavours to provide previously-incarcerated Individuals with second odds.

Trump has formerly visited Bakersfield in 2016 as he campaigned for the presidency.

Vice President Mike Pence created a brief prevent in Bakersfield in October 2017 for a fundraiser at Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace. Most not too long ago, Pence frequented the Central Valley in July 2019 as he toured dairy farms pushing for the new North American trade offer.

We will stay stream the president’s arrival on our Facebook page and site on Wednesday.

President Trump arrived in Las Vegas Tuesday evening ahead of heading again to California.