Watch: Roberto Firmino lifts Liverpool over Tottenham Hotspur

Jan 11 (UPI) – Brazilian striker Roberto Firmino fired a shot into the far post in the first half, scoring the only goal of the game in Liverpool’s 1-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

The strike came in the 37th minute of the Premier League affair. In the Premier League, the Reds are now 16 points ahead of the field. Liverpool’s 61 points are a record in the Premier League in 21 games.

“When I went to (Firmino) and wanted to hug him after the game, he wanted to stop and talk first,” said Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp. “He said: ‘I know I should have scored more goals.’ It was absolutely not what I wanted to say! “

The Reds and Spurs played a balanced first half before Liverpool took their first blood. Tottenham failed to throw the ball out of the box after a throw-in by Liverpool. Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson headed the ball into the box before Mohamed Salah took control. Salah then pushed a short pass onto Firmino on the left side of the box.

Firmino touched himself gently and broke away from a defender before shooting a left foot into the right net against Spurs goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga.

Liverpool will face Manchester United on January 19 at 11:30 a.m. EST in Anfield, England. Tottenham meets Middlesbrough Tuesday in London at 3:05 p.m.