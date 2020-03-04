watch-roger-daltrey-mash-shock-birthday-cake-into-sebastian-bach’s-facial-area

Roger Daltrey celebrated his 76th birthday on Sunday onboard the Rock Legends Cruise.

The Who frontman was sharing a monthly bill with artists which includes Heart’s Nancy Wilson, Don Fender, Robby Krieger, UFO, Uriah Heep and previous Skid Row vocalist Sebastian Bach.

Through Daltrey’s set, Bach took to the phase with a chocolate and cream cake and urged the lovers to sing Pleased Birthday to the singer.

Daltrey warned the crowd that “cakes and The Who are extremely dangerous” ahead of he approached Bach, and proceeded to squelch the sweet deal with proper into Bach’s experience prior to the 18 And Daily life singer could react.

Bach valiantly continued to guide the group by the track despite his cake-included coupon and then reported: “If you weren’t Roger Daltrey, this would be a diverse condition. My god, what a disaster!”

Supporter-filmed footage of the incident can be viewed underneath.

The Who will head back out on the highway later this month for a run of reveals throughout the Uk and Europe – a trek that will also see the band headline London’s Royal Albert Hall on March 28 as portion of Teenage Most cancers Trust’s 20th anniversary activities.

Daltrey, who is a patron of Teenage Cancer Trust explained: “I’d like to devote this 20th anniversary gig to the incredible folks who care for youthful people today with cancer every single and every single day.”

Other artists confirmed for this yr consist of Groove Armada, Nile Rodgers and Stylish and comedian John Bishop.