Watch: “Running Man” Cast + Kang Han Na Take Zico’s “Any Song” Viral Challenge in an Exciting Preview

Fun and mystery await viewers in next week’s episode of “Running Man”!

On February 9, the SBS variety show released a preview of its next episode. The clip begins with Jun So Min and Yang Se Chan dancing adorably to Zico’s “Any Song”. Others join them, including guests Kang Han Na and Heo Kyung Hwan.

Jun So Min then announces: “The atmosphere suddenly became strange” and HaHa notices the time displayed on his cell phone. Legends reveal that everyone’s phones operate at different times and that they have to take care of food, clothing and shelter in the allotted time.

The actors run as they frantically search for clues. Song Ji Hyo suddenly asks, “Why can’t I see So Min?” And Lee Kwang Soo shouts that they have to find a hidden element. The show further explains that members need to steal more time in the “time room” to survive.

Lee Kwang Soo begs another 10 minutes, and Yang Se Chan dramatically asks if he will join him. Kang Han Na and Jun So Min then appear in matching yellow jackets as “time controllers” as they monitor everyone.

Who will escape the “time circle of fear?” Find out when this episode will be broadcast on February 16 at 5 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, check out the overview below:

