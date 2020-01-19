Watch: “Running Man” members laugh and cry as they tell their 2020 fortune in a new preview

SBS’s Running Man has released a fun preview of next week’s episode!

On January 19, the variety show aired a new preview of its next episode, which will feature cast members who will make themselves known for 2020.

The clip begins with a fortune-teller who predicts what Yoo Jae Suk can expect for the coming year, and although his prophecy has come out, the preview shows the jaws of the other actors who fall when they react with amazement.

Ji Suk Jin rises in triumph and celebrates after hearing his fortune, exclaiming: “Finally! It happens! “HaHa seems much less satisfied with his own fortune, with Jun So Min laughing,” He cries. Is he really crying? “

The cast cracks as the fortune teller bluntly informs Yang Se Chan, “You will have no money and no women”, and they react with surprise by telling Jun So Min about his compatibility with an unnamed individual.

In the second half of the preview, Yoo Jae Suk is unexpectedly forced to flee after receiving a parchment that tells him to “take the bag of money and run away right now.” Jun So Min wonders out loud, “Why” did he flee? “And HaHa exclaims:” I just had goosebumps. “

The clip then shows the members chasing each other and fighting over a suitcase of money, things getting more and more physical as Lee Kwang Soo asks, “Who is it?” Who got my money bag? Meanwhile, the legend teases: “The person who gets their hands on the secret bag will have an incredible chance in 2020.”

The next episode of “Running Man” will air on January 26 at 5 p.m. KST. In the meantime, check out the overview below!

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7xPD3ETV1Do [/ integrated]

You can also watch the latest episode of “Running Man” here:

Watch now

How do you feel in this article?