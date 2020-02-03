Watch: “Running Man” promises hilarious and emotional surprises in a new look

Viewers are cordially invited to a special evening on “Running Man!”

On February 2, the SBS variety show released a preview of next week’s episode.

The clip begins with Yoo Jae Suk saying, “It’s a first!” And Jun So Min adds, “I haven’t slept because of it.” The preview then reveals that one of the awards for members is a new 100 inch TV release and each member has prepared a box full of gifts.

The actors react with surprise when Song Ji Hyo reveals his gift and hits Yang Se Chan when he shows his. The legend teases, “Exciting memories of the last 10 years of” Running Man “will be forcibly revealed with the gifts.”

HaHa then asks “all the cute people” to “make noise”, leading to a parade of kindness to which even Kim Jong Kook joins. Other things to watch out for are a rare party and a special effects display using bottled water.

The clip ends on a touching note, with Jun So Min heartbreaking after Yoo Jae Suk and HaHa reveal surprises behind two curtains.

Watch this episode when it airs February 9 at 5 p.m. KST! In the meantime, check out the overview below:

Watch the latest episode of “Running Man” with English subtitles now!

