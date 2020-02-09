Watch: RuPaul gives Pete Davidson a drag makeover on “SNL”

February 9 (UPI) – Entertainer RuPaul visits Saturday night live this weekend and actor Pete Davidson gave recurring character Chad a drag makeover.

In the recorded video, RuPaul was ready for a photo shoot when he decided it was time to stand in the spotlight.

For some reason, RuPaul noticed the less enthusiastic Chad, who was in the room where the photo shoot took place.

“There’s something dynamic about you, boy,” RuPaul said to Chad, to which the younger man replied.

“There is a queen in you, Chad. All she needs is a crown,” RuPaul said, asking him, “lip sync for your life.”

“Okay,” Chad said, stepping onto the stage and trying to blind before he left and fell on a dining table.

“Do you want to be the biggest drag queen in the world?” RuPaul asked Chad.

“No,” said Chad, shrugging.

“Then turn around and go away.” his mentor instructed.

“Okay, bye, Rupple, said Chad and left the room.