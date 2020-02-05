Watch: Ryan Guzman describes his son’s nightmare

February 5 (UPI) – Ryan Guzman says his son’s recent health crisis was his worst nightmare.

The 33-year-old actor said in an Instagram video on Tuesday that Mateo, his 1-year-old son with his fiancee Chrysti Ane, could not breathe at home in a “scary” incident.

“Little slept, but I woke up gratefully today. Another reminder to take advantage of the time we have,” Guzman subtitled the post.

In the video, Guzman told how he feared for his son’s life during Monday’s incident.

“I’ve witnessed some scary events in my life, but nothing is more scary than coming home after work and seeing your fiance rush into your son’s room and find out he can barely breathe,” said the star , “He whistles and coughs and gives you your worst nightmare.”

“I can only say thank you to station 102 for sending two incredible EMTs,” he added. “Many thanks to the 911 driver who calmed my fiancee and me in a hectic time … So grateful that I now have my little boy.”

Jennifer Love Hewitt, who starred in the Fox series with Guzman 9-1-1, expressed their support in the comments.

“Send so many prayers and love,” wrote the actress. “Being a parent is scary at times. I’m happy that everything is fine.”

Guzman’s son celebrated his first birthday on January 24th.

Guzman alludes to fireman Eddie Diaz 9-1-1that is in the middle of a third season. His character is the father of an 8 year old son, Christopher (Gavin McHugh).

“(Gavin) is my favorite scene, all of my scenes with him are my favorite because I will be a dad soon, and that’s a mood,” Guzman told Entertainment Tonight before Mateo’s birth.