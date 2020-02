Watch: SECHSKIES wins with “All For You” on “M Countdown”; Performances of GFRIEND, LOONA, EVERGLOW, etc.

SECHSKIES won its first victory for “All for You”!

In the February 6 episode of “M Countdown”, the nominees for first place were “Without you” by Golden Child and “Everything for you” by SECHSKIES. SECHSKIES won with a total of 9,213 against 5,255 for Golden Child.

The performances for this week’s episode were produced by EVERGLOW, GFRIEND, LOONA, Gavy NJ, Golden Child, DKB, DreamNote, VERIVERY, VOISPER, BIBI, cignature, ANS, OnlyOneOf, ENOi and HIGHBRO.

HIGHBRO – “Hello”

ENOi – “cheeky”

ANS – “Say my name”

DKB – “Sorry mom”

VOISPER – “How can I love grief, you are the one I love” + “Loveship” + “Square (2017)” + “Blueming”

DreamNote – “WISH”

cignature – “Nun Nu Nan Na”

OnlyOneOf – “dOra maar”

BIBI – “Restless”

Gavy NJ – “I’m at Sinchon”

EVERGLOW – “HELLO”

EVERGLOW – “DUN DUN”

LOONA – “So what”

DELIVERY – “Lay Back”

VERIVERY – “The way this guy lives” (original by SECHSKIES)

GFRIEND – “Labyrinth”

GFRIEND – “Carrefour”

Congratulations to SECHSKIES!

