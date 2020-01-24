Watch: Selena Gomez remembers meeting her idol Jennifer Aniston

January 24 (UPI) – Selena Gomez says she first met her idol Jennifer Aniston in a bathroom.

The 27-year-old singer and actress told the story during an interview with Aniston in the Friday episode The Ellen DeGeneres Show,

Aniston, who hosted the show for Ellen DeGeneres, said she had known Gomez for years and had brought the younger actress home. Aniston asked Gomez to share how they had met.

“Nobody knew who I was,” Gomez recalled. “You were in the bathroom in a black dress. I think we were at a Vanity Fair event. I was there with my mother and I went to the bathroom and saw you.”

“You were so nice,” she said to Aniston. “My heart stopped beating. I freaked out and ran to my mother. I said, ‘Oh my god, I just saw Jennifer Aniston.'”

Gomez is a longtime fan of Aniston’s show friends and had nothing but praise for the NBC series. Aniston played Rachel Green on the show, which had a 10-year run at NBC from 1994 to 2004.

“Rachel was my life,” said Gomez. “I saw it on channel 33 every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. with my mother.”

“I cried when the whole season was over, but what made me so happy now are people my age and everyone is just obsessed. I am so happy for you and for the show because it is an icon”, added her.

Gomez released her third studio album, Rare, this month. She thanked fans on Instagram on Tuesday after the album debuted at # 1 on the Billboard 200 charts, and said Ellen that the answer makes them feel “confirmed”.

“In order to get the ratings I received, it confirmed the fact that I know that I’m a real artist,” said Gomez.

Aniston was last seen in the Apple TV + series The morning show, Your former friends Co-star Courteney Cox shared a photo of the cast’s “last dinner” on Thursday before filming their last episode.