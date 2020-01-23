WATCH: Seminole Army father surprises his 5 children at Disney

SEMINOLE, Florida (WFLA) – Samantha Yates and her husband Staff Sergeant Byron Yates live in Seminole with their five children, aged 1 to 11 years.

SSG Yates has been in the Aviation Medivac Unit based in Clearwater in the Army for 13 years.

Most recently, he was in Syria for more than a year abroad.

Yates and his wife have been planning the surprise for their five children for a few months and last Friday it all came together at Disney.

Her daughter Kylie was the most surprised and couldn’t stop crying.

They are not sure how long father, SSG Yates, will stay at home, but they hope it will take a while. He will work in the Aviation Unit in Clearwater.



























