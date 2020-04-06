Watch: Seo Joon Park Sharing Love at the End of the Day-One “Itaewon Class”

Park Seo Joon has seen the end of the day in the movie “in Itaewon class!”

The video prompted the actor to start the final day of filming. He greeted junior actor Hong Seung Beom, commenting, “Your hair grows a lot. When will my hair grow?” He then went to a car surrounded by intercepting staff.

In the car, Park Seo Joon played one of the OSTs of “Itaewon Class” and said, “Whenever I listen to this song, I can only think about the line,” Who is Jo Yi Seo? Who in the world is Jo Yi Seo ?! ‘”In the video, the OST was widely cited for copyright issues.

On the plane, Park Seo Joon “complained” about the weather, saying, “Not so good today. Whenever I have a difficult scene for a movie, it can be cold or very hot, but during the last days of filming, the weather is good.”

Upon arriving at the hospital, Seo Joon Park immediately had fun with the baby who had come to visit. She picked him up and said to the camera, “His name is also Seo Joon.” The video goes to the latest drama, the scene of Jo Yi Seo and Park Sae Roy as they enter the hospital.

In an interview, Park Seo Joon talked about acting for Park Sae Roy for the past seven months. “No matter how hard I try to separate my life from Sae Roy, he has had an impact on me. It has been difficult for five months, but now that I’m done, I am not ready to let him go.” .. Through the lines Sae Roy says, I can reflect on my own life. Personal values ​​and standards … “At this point, his manager dropped the camera off the phone and Park Seo Joon said,” I’ve forgotten what I said. “

Instead, he continues to compare himself to an actor in pursuit of Sae Roy’s dreams. “Too much how wondered if I was involved in the right way. If there is someone who can see the play and think about your life in a way that, first, I thought the play to be a job that’s worth. Life as a series of problems. As soon as one problem taken care of, another one pops up . I got many messages from people who run their own businesses, said that he saw ‘Class Itaewon’ and gaining strength to move forward. I am very proud. “

At the end of the video, employees prepare cake and surprise balloons to commemorate the end of filming.

[displaying] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q0fogK6fPrk [/ displaying]

