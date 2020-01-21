Watch: Seo Kang Joon and Park Min Young promise a comforting story when reading a script for a new drama

JTBC’s upcoming drama “I’ll see you when the weather is nice” has released a new video behind the scenes!

“I will see you when the weather is nice” tells the story of a woman named Mok Hae Won (Park Min Young) who returns to his small hometown after being sick of urban life in Seoul and finds his old schoolmate comrade class and owner of current independent bookstore Im Eun Seob (Seo Kang Joon).

The reading of the script begins with the presentation of the actors and by the director and screenwriter expressing their wish that the actors film in a safe and pleasant way. In addition to the main roles Seo Kang Joon and Park Min Young, actresses Moon Jung Hee, Kim Hwan Hee and Im Se Mi were also present during the reading of the script.

Park Min Young says, “I took on the role of Hae Won, who taught cello to students in Seoul but closed the door to his heart after being injured by many people. She returns to the town of Buk Hyeon where she lived when she was young. He is a character who is healed after meeting Eun Seob, his aunt and the people she knew when she was younger. “

Seo Kang Joon also presents his character by sharing: “Eun Seob runs“ Goodnight Bookstore ”, and he’s a simple and warm guy. When Hae Won moves to Hye Cheon City, they heal each other, strengthen each other, and grow together. “

Commenting on his reading of the script, Park Min Young said, “Normally, the script readings are inevitably clumsy and I was worried because I was very nervous. However, many people performed very well, so it was fun and I was happy. “She adds:” It was a good moment which gave me the certainty that it will be a good project. “

Seo Kang Joon reveals: “I was really nervous, but the senior actors made it very fun. I think the compatibility of each individual (with their character) is really great, so we had a really fun read, and I can’t wait to see what happens. I hope this will become a warm project for the people who watch as well as the people who act. “

Park Min Young concludes the video by saying, “As the title says, we will arrive in February when the weather is slightly more pleasant, so please show a lot of interest and love.”

“I’ll see you when the weather is nice” will be presented on February 24 at 9:30 pm KST and will be available on Viki! Check out the teaser here.

Watch the full behind the scenes video below!

(embedded) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pn4aRURaX_o (/ embedded)

