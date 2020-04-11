Watch: Seo Kang Joon Can’t Stop Applying To Younger Behind “I’ll Open When The Weather Is Good”

“JTBC’s” I’ll Take You in When the Weather Is Good “has shown you the new previews of the stars, Seo Kang Joon and Park Min Young!

A recently released video begins with Seo Kang Joon showing his wood cutting skills during a rehearsal with Park Min Young. In the scene, Im Eun Seob (Seo Kang Joon’s character) tries to teach Mok Hae Won (Park Min Young) how to make wood, but shyly fails in various attempts to demonstrate his skills.

However, it turns out that all of Im Eun Seob’s humorous struggles only take place at Seo Kang Joon’s party: unlike his character, the actor can cut wood cleaning half the time during rehearsals. Park Min Young also surprised Seo Kang Joon by successfully making the woodwork on the first try, and the director decided to use his skills in real drama.

After walking together on the scene, the two stars finally start filming, and Seo Kang Joon plays comedy by repeatedly swinging and missing a stick while saying, “This is something you shouldn’t do. So let me teach you something you didn’t do.” Park Min Young then tried to get his hands on it, but unlike during the training, he suddenly struggled with the task and the wind demanded something different.

Later, while filming a romantic moment, Park Min Young puts his head on Seo Kang Joon’s shoulder, Seo Kang Joon slips a script and jokes, “Should we get married?” Both the director and Park Min Young reached out during an unexpected advertisement, and Park Min Young said he had proposed during the shoot – turning to the director, the actress laughed, “He’s been talking over and over since we started shooting!”

During the next moment, Park Min Young waits for the director to shout “Cut!” before turning to Seo Kang Joon and playing around asking, “So, should we get married?” Seo Kang Joon jokes again, “Do you want to get married?”

