Watch: Seo Kang Joon Falls For Prank Park Min Young Posted at the end of the “I’ll Be You If The Weather Is Good” scene

“JTBC’s” I’ll Be You When The Weather Is Good “shows new clips from Park Min Young and Seo Kang Joon!

The video making Park Min Young look ready to draw henna in Seo Kang Joon’s hands. Before filming, Seo Kang Joon was curious and tested his henna first. He asks if Park Min Young has any experience with henna, and Park Min Young celebrates her by saying that she made henna in one of the episodes before the drama.

Seo Kang Joon asks incredulously, “What do you mean you’re doing this? Have you made art?” When he finally believed, Park Min Young said, “It’s a joke!”

Using henna, Park Min Young wrote “Hae Won” and “Eun Seob” on the wall along with a lovely doodle. He tries to portray it in secret and is shocked when he thinks the director has been arrested. While preparing the movie, Seo Kang Joon looks at the bookshelves and wonders why the book “The Martian” is a novel made with the film.

At the start of the shoot, Park Min Young and Seo Kang Joon smoothly ad-lib every scene played with fun in henna. The two jump as Park Min Young enthusiastically persuades Seo Kang Joon as he plays.

Watch the full make-up video below!

[displaying] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7jvrK05LuRg [/ displaying]

“I’ll Have You When The Weather Is Good” is offered Monday and Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. KST.

Catch the latest episode of Viki below!

Watch Now

How does this article feel?