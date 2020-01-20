Watch: Seo Kang Joon is intrigued by Park Min Young in the first teaser of the next romantic drama

Park Min Young and Seo Kang Joon, the long-awaited JTBC drama “I’ll see you when the weather is nice” has finally released its first teaser!

The drama tells the story of Mok Hae Won (played by Park Min Young), a woman who is fed up with urban life in Seoul, returns to her small village and finds Im Eun Seob (played by Seo Kang Joon), a man who owns an independent bookstore there.

The teaser begins with Mok Hae Won, 18, playing the piano in front of Im Eun Seob and their classmates. It is at this moment that Im Eun Seob begins to feel intrigued by Mok Hae Won.

In the following scene, Mok Hae Won stands outside against the backdrop of beautiful autumn landscapes of the city of Buk Hyeon. She looks at a bare field that has been harvested and asks, “Hey. These things that look like marshmallows. What do you call them? »Stopping Im Eun Seob on his tracks. She looks him straight in the eye and says, “Do you know?” Im Eun Seob’s eyes are filled with emotion as his voice says, “I’ve always been curious about you.”

“I’ll see you when the weather is nice” will be released on February 24 following the conclusion of “War of Prosecutors” and will be available on Viki.

