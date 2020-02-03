Watch: Seo Kang Joon looks forward to winter in “I’ll see you when the weather is nice”

JTBC “I’ll see you when the weather is nice” has released a new teaser!

The upcoming drama tells the story of cellist Mok Hae Won (Park Min Young), who leaves Seoul after getting tired of city life and finds his former classmate Im Eun Seop (Seo Kang Joon), who runs a independent bookstore.

In the newly released teaser, Im Eun Seop enjoys a soothing day with a cup of hot coffee that he makes himself. Her voice over said, “There is only one reason why it is good for winter to be here. You are coming back.”

During his hours of relaxation, Im Eun Seop looks out the window where Mok Hae Won’s house is on the other side. He always looks forward to the winters because Mok Hae Won only returns to the city of Buk Hyeon during this season. However, this winter will be even more special as Mok Hae Won plans to stay in Buk Hyeon for a longer period.

“I’ll see you when the weather is nice” is a collaboration between the director Han Ji Seung of “Alone in love” and “Righteous Love” and the writer Han Ga Ram of “A Midsummer’s Memory”. The drama will be presented in February 24 at 9:30 p.m. KST and will be available on Viki! Watch the full teaser below!

(incorporated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9e_TMVNtpbU (/ incorporated)

Also watch Seo Kang Joon in his previous drama “Watcher” below:

Watch now

How do you feel in this article?