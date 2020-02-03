WATCH: Several victims reported after shooting a Greyhound bus near Lebec, according to CHP

LEBEC, California – The California Highway Patrol said there were several victims after a shootout on a Greyhound bus traveling north on 5 Freeway near Lebec on Monday morning.

The shooting took place just before 1:30 a.m. in the Grapevine area while the bus was traveling on the highway, CHP said. When shots were fired, the driver got off the highway at Grapevine Road and parked at a Valero service station.

HPC said the extent of the victims’ injuries was unclear and did not immediately say whether there had been any deaths.

It was not known what prompted the suspect to open fire or what caused the gunfire to stop.

No other information about the suspect was available and it was not known whether the person was in detention.

Authorities said the situation was stable and there was no longer any threat to the public.

The bus traveled north to the Los Angeles area and headed for the Bay Area. Passengers who were not injured were picked up by another Greyhound bus.

The deputies of the County Sheriff of Kern and CHP were at the scene while the bus was parked at the Valero service station.

Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All rights reserved.

.