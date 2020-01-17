Watch: SF9 shows backstage reactions to long-awaited first win

SF9 shared a video that gives a behind-the-scenes look at their first win!

SF9 is a group of nine members which debuted in October 2016 under FNC Entertainment. More than three years after their debut, SF9 won its very first victory in a music show on January 16 by finishing first in “M Countdown” with the song “Good Guy”.

The next day, a video was shared that shows the guys celebrating this unforgettable moment. It starts with the group preparing to go on stage to perform, knowing nervously that it is nominated for the first place.

After winning and leaving the stage, Rowoon looked moved, saying, “I really tried not to cry.” Inseong said he knew they could do it and shared his pride in SF9.

Hwiyoung happily said, “We are the first!” And jumped up and down with a big smile. Jaeyoon applauded FANTASY for their fans and said he went completely blank when they won.

“But you felt like you would cry if someone touched you, right?” Asked Youngbin, and Jaeyoon agreed. They both thanked FANTASY for making them win.

“We are going to be a cool and more hardworking group, just like a group that won first place,” said Youngbin. “Thank you all!”

“I’m completely empty,” admitted Chani. “I don’t know how to explain what I feel inside with words. I just want to say” thank you “over and over again. Thank you. Really, really.”

Taeyang shared that he was so surprised by the victory, and he promised that they will be even cooler in the future. Dawon said, “I’m going to be a singer who never forgets this moment.”

Zuho said, “I saw everything zipping past me. To be honest, I was prepared for it, my tears were ready to fall. Whether we got there first or not, I was just grateful that I could go so far. He also shared his love and gratitude for their fans.

FNC Entertainment also shared statements from group members to convey what they were unable to say on stage. Leader Youngbin said, “This is our first win, so I don’t know how to put it in words, but first I would like to thank our FNC family for working so hard on our album.” He added : “And thank you to my members who continued to run together until the end without exhausting themselves, and to the families of our members. More than anything, we will work harder so as not to disappoint our FANTASY who made this victory for us. FANTASY, thank you very much and we love you. “

Inseong commented, “I am incredibly touched. I think it was a victory that was created thanks to everyone’s combined efforts. He added: “We are starting 2020 happily thanks to the many people who have helped us. We will become artists who will give you more touching moments and joy through our performances. “

Jaeyoon said he wanted to thank FANTASY first. “This is something that could never have happened without FANTASY, and so it sounds like a dream and is so precious to me,” he said.

Dawon said that when it was announced that they were the first, he asked himself, “Is it really okay that we are here at this place?” where we always wanted to grow. I want us to make fond memories of you through great performances in 2020. ”

Zuho said, “To our family who always watch over us, our FNC family, our managers, our friends and our hard working staff !! Thank you very much, and we will work even harder to make up for what you are doing. Taeyang thanked everyone who supports and loves them. He added: “As an artist, it’s so happy to be able to make your debut and feel that joy.”

SF9 also won its second musical show the next day on “Music Bank”, making it its first victory on a public broadcaster.

Congratulations again to SF9!

