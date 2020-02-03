Watch Shakira and Jennifer Lopez on the Super Bowl halftime show

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez appear between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at the halfway point of the NFL Super Bowl 54 soccer game.

The halftime show at the Super Bowl LIV in Miami did not disappoint: 43-year-old Shakira and 50-year-old Jennifer Lopez both got us incredibly out of shape and struggled through a complicated choreography that would be impressive for actors who were 20 years old are younger than you. Shakira started the process with her single “She Wolf” from 2009, together with “Empire” and “Wherever, Whenever”, before being accompanied by Bad Bunny for an excerpt from “I Like It”.

The singer then sang her Spanish-language “Chantaje”, interspersed with lines from Bad Bunny’s “Callaíta”, before completing her part of the show with her mega hit “Hips Don’t Lie”. a tribute to her Oscar-suppressed role in Hustlers – and played “Jenny From the Block”, “Ain’t It Funny”, “Get Right” and “Waiting For Tonight”. J Balvin appeared for “Que Calor” and “Que Calor”. Mi Gente ”before J. Lo switched to“ Love doesn’t cost anything ”.

When Lopez reappeared with a feathered cape under the Puerto Rican flag, a piece “Born in the USA” joined her daughter Emme during “Let’s Get Loud”.

You can see the Super Bowl Halftime Show in its entirety below.

