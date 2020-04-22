Watch: Shin Ha Kyun and Jung Become Min Exhibit Quirky Chemistry In New Teaser for “Fix You”

The upcoming drama “Fix You” has released another teaser featuring Shin Ha Kyun and Jung So Min!

“Fix You” is a new drama about psychiatrists who believe in “treating,” rather than “treating,” patients. Shin Ha Kyun will star as Lee Shi Joon, a psychiatrist who is willing to pass the patient, while Jung So Min will star as her patient Han Woo Joo.

The video begins with the introduction of Lee Shi Joon. Patients were asked how psychiatrists as she could carry out the operation, and Lee Shi Joon confidently, “Why not? I can repair hearts. You do not think I can cut my legs?” He also looks after them on the road, kicking him with rage. Trustworthy behavior can lead to curiosity about quiet characters.

But on the other hand, Han Woo Joo was down in the street as his voice said, “You said, doctor, I had to hold back for six seconds when I got angry.” She couldn’t control her heat, and she hated it by cursing, kicking banners, and breaking a car window.

Things got even more interesting as Lee Shi Joon and Han Woo Joo walked around the hospital. At the end of the clip, she asks if she can swear, and she immediately regrets asking as the stream of swear words pour out of her mouth.

“Fix You” is set to start on May 6 at 10 am KST. Plus, check out the teaser below!

(displaying) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tW95XgrtECg (/ displaying)

